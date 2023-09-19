So Far, 10 Mass Graves Have Been Divered In Azerbaijan

"We can say that the missing persons were severely tortured and buried in mass graves for many years. So far, 10 mass graves have been discovered. Mines, unfortunately, hinder our efforts in this matter as well," he said.

He also noted that so far, 10 mass graves have been discovered and the landmine issues hindered research properly. He added that Armenian soldiers who committed these crimes have the coordinates of mass graves.

Habib Mikayilli stated that Armenia has taken non-constructive steps in this regard and has not given the coordinates to the Azerbaijani side.

He pointed out that despite the discovery of mass graves almost every month in Azerbaijan, the human rights organization does not show any reaction.