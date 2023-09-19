So Far, 10 Mass Graves Have Been Divered In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One of the main problems facing Azerbaijan is related to the
missing persons as a result of the Girst Karabagh War. For thirty
years, up to 3900 Azerbaijani citizens have been registered as
missing, Azernews reports that the sector head of
the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Habib Mikayilli telling at a briefing dedicated to
the problem of missing persons in Azerbaijan.
"We can say that the missing persons were severely tortured and
buried in mass graves for many years. So far, 10 mass graves have
been discovered. Mines, unfortunately, hinder our efforts in this
matter as well," he said.
He also noted that so far, 10 mass graves have been discovered
and the landmine issues hindered research properly. He added that
Armenian soldiers who committed these crimes have the coordinates
of mass graves.
Habib Mikayilli stated that Armenia has taken non-constructive
steps in this regard and has not given the coordinates to the
Azerbaijani side.
He pointed out that despite the discovery of mass graves almost
every month in Azerbaijan, the human rights organization does not
show any reaction.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.