Separatists In Garabagh Agree To Azerbaijan'snditions - Aghdam-Khankendi Road To Be Opened

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Finally, the Armenian side and its tool, the separatist gang in
Khankendi accepted Azerbaijan's proposal to simultaneously open the
Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azernews
reports.
On September 17, the separatist clique created by Armenia in
Khankendi released a so-called "statement" and tried to justify its
stubborn attitude which caused the suffering of hundreds of people.
As is known, to put pressure on Azerbaijan, the Armenian side had
blocked all the roads and had not allowed any cargo to
Khakendi.
First, they wanted to create an illusion, ostensibly there was a
starvation and humanitarian crisis in Khankendi. All Armenian and
pro-Armenian media outlets circulated the fabricated pictures and a
term of "genocide." Besides, the local residents said on social
networks that the leaders of the separatist gang took away products
brought by the ICRC or the Russian Peacekeepers to aggravate the
situation further. However, it did not work and first, the
separatists were obliged to step back and release extra meat
products in Khankendi on August 20. According to the so-called
statement, on September 17 they were obliged to step back a second
time against internal pressure. The regime accepts that it is not
always possible to provide the daily 200 grams of bread available
to a citizen under the coupon system.
However, despite being defeated, humiliated and cornered, the
regime continues to act as if it has some credibility. The
fabricated statement claims that ostensibly the puppet regime got
the proposal not from Azerbaijan but from the ICRC office in
Khankendi and a Russian peacekeeper.
To recall, earlier, an agreement on the simultaneopening of
these was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently
delayed this process.
Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.
Apparently, the separatists are gradually beginning to realize
that the sooner they stop their reckless resistance, the better.
After all, it is obvithat the reintegration of the Armenian
minority of Karabakh is the only way to ensure their bright
future.
