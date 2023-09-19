Kim Jong Un, Shoigu Diss Militaryoperation, International Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense
Minister Sergey Shoigu in Vladivostok and they discussed
cooperation and exchanges between the armed forces of the two
countries and international affairs, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed his joy to meet with Sergey
Shoigu again and praised the development, modernity and heroism of
the Russian armed forces that reliably defend the country's
sovereignty and interests of the country's development. Kim Jong Un
and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on regional and international
military and political circumstances and exchanged constructive
views on issues related to continued strengthening of tactical and
strategic interaction, cooperation and mutual exchanges between the
armed forces of the two countries, as well as in the field of
defense and security," the report said.
While in Vladivostok, Kim also inspected the Marshal
Shaposhnikov frigate and its armaments such as the Uran anti-ship
missile systems and the Kalibr multi-purpose cruise missile
systems, as well as the A-190 100mm automatic artillery system.
The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of
Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks
at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their
countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited
Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok.
That was their first meeting.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.