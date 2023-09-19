Gia Hosts Dutch Traveller, Photographer In Tourism Potential Promotion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration hosted a popular
Dutch traveller, writer and photographer Chris Schalkx in the
country to explore tourist potential and promote Georgia to
international visitors through social media, the GNTA said on
Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
During his tour, Schalkx visited Georgia's capital Tbilisi and
the ancient capital Mtskheta, where he got acquainted with the
cultural monuments and historical districts of the cities, as well
as tourist destinations.
The GNTA noted that the Dutch writer was preparing articles for
fampublications and magazines, including CNTraveler, Travel +
Leisure, Design Anthology, AD, Telegraph, Wallpaper, The Times,
etc.
