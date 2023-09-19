French Luxury Fashion Brand Balmainllection Robbed Ahead Of Paris Fashion Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thieves have made off with more than 50 items from the French
luxury fashion brand Balmain's new collection just 10 days before
its Paris Fashion Week show, the company's creative director,
Olivier Rousteing, said on his Instagram account, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
“Our driver calledto say that he had been attacked by a
group of people. More than 50 items were stolen,” said the
38-year-old designer in a post late Saturday.
The driver, who was“safe and sound,” was transporting the
mer-chandise in a truck that was headed from the airport to the
Balmain headquarters when the theft occurred, he said, adding he
was at the Balmain site on Saturday morning when the driver
called.
“My team and I have worked very hard. We will work even harder,
day and night, just like our suppliers, but this is so
disrespectful. I wanted to share this with you as a reminder to
never take anything for granted,” Rousteing said, who has been the
creative director of Balmain since 2011.
Mixing hip-hop and embracing diversity, Rousteing has shaken up
the industry,“democratizing” the world of luxury fashion and
mak-ing it more relatable to young people.
He is known for pushing the brand into new territory, working
with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and frequenting red carpets
including the Cannes Film Festival.
The show by Balmain, bought in 2016 by Qatari investment fund
Mayhoola, is scheduled for the women's ready-to-wear fashion week
in the French capital on September 27.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.