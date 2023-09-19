Helpter Fighting Forest Fire Crashes In Western Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A firefighting helicopter crashed into a dam with four people
onboard while responding to a forest fire in western Izmir
province, official said early Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli wrote
on X that the chopper crashed into the Tahtali Dam in the Menderes
district after it lost contact with the team.
Yumakli said one of the four personnel was rescued and search
and rescue efforts continue for the rest.
The forest fire broke out in the Keler neighborhood for unknown
reasons.
