Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:20 GMT

Helpter Fighting Forest Fire Crashes In Western Türkiye


9/19/2023 3:38:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A firefighting helicopter crashed into a dam with four people onboard while responding to a forest fire in western Izmir province, official said early Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli wrote on X that the chopper crashed into the Tahtali Dam in the Menderes district after it lost contact with the team.

Yumakli said one of the four personnel was rescued and search and rescue efforts continue for the rest.

The forest fire broke out in the Keler neighborhood for unknown reasons.

MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search