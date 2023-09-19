Aid Campaign Launched In Istanbul To Help Moroccan Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A relief campaign was launched Saturday in the Turkish
metropolis of Istanbul to help Moroin the aftermath of a
devastating earthquake last week, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Abbas ez-Zaim, president of the Moroccan-Turkish Friendship
Association, said at a news conference at the Taksim Mosque Culture
and Art Center that his group is trying to support Moroccans to
overcome difficulties.
“We are just trying to be an occasion for benefactors. Let's
become one,” he said at the launch of the charity campaign in
cooperation with the Moroccan-Turkish Friendship Association and
the Arab Association based in Türkiye.
"We have collected a large amount of donations in four
warehouses,” he said as he thanked everyone who made donations.
"We should help our Arab brothers and sisters, and try to build
bridges with the Arab people," said Metin Turan, president of the
Arab Association.
He said the Moroccan-Turkish Friendship Association and the Arab
Association organized the collection together. "We are also
carrying out variactivities to support those affected by the
earthquake," he said.
Nadya Haysun, Social Services officer of the Moroccan-Turkish
Friendship Association, said assistance was received from Moroccans
in Türkiye, the Arab community, non-governmental organizations in
Türkiye and Turkish citizens.
She said the group is working in coordination with associations
in Moroand indicated that a wide range of relief materials,
from food to hygiene products, have been collected to meet the
needs of victims.
About 3,000 people were killed and 6,125 injured when a
magnitude 7 earthquake struck Moroon Sept. 8. At least 50,000
houses have completely or partially collapsed.
The quake was the strongest to hit the north African country in
a century, according to Morocco's National Geophysical
Institute.
