Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:20 GMT

Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches


9/19/2023 3:38:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 23:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig for the purpose of engineering preparation of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

