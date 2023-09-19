Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 23:15, illegal Armenian armed
detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig for
the purpose of engineering preparation of a trench in front of the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam
district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense
Ministry.
The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.