Carpet Eum Celebrates National Ic Day

National Music Day has been celebrated at the Azerbaijan Carpet
Museum.
Themed "Music Motifs in the Carpets", the exhibition includes 11
portraits, carpets, and tapestries from the museum's collection
inspired by the art of music, Azernews reports.
The magnificent carpets dedicated to such famcomposers as
Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev and Dmitri Shostakovich, created by
People's Artists Tahir Salahov and Eldar Mikayilzade, carpet
designers Gulmurad Babirov, Basti Sharif, artists Pavel Kuzmenko,
Rimma Eminova and Faig Ibrahimov are among the artworks.
These artworks brilliantly reflect a magnificent synthesis of
classical and folk music, mugham and national dances, folk musical
instruments and carpet patterns.
The exhibition aroused great interest among museum visitors,
including many foreign guests.
The opening ceremony was followed by the gala concert organized
in cooperation with the museum's children's department and
children's music school No.7 named after H.Sarabski. During the
concert, the young talents performed classical and modern music
pieces.
National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18
each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding
composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and
opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a
holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to
celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This
tradition continues till nowadays.
Numercultural events, including gala concerts and festivals,
are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.
