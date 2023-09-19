Fantastic Art Works On Display At Baku Eum Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku Museum Center has showcased fantastic art works by talented
artist Jamila Hajiyeva.
The exhibition "Septem" features around 40 vibrant paintings,
including an art work dedicated to Shusha under the motto "Now we
are free", Azernews reports.
Inspired by classical realism and impressionism, Jamila has
created magnificent landscapes and still lifes that evoke a deep
spiritual connection with nature.
Each painting is accompanied by a digital version created using
artificial intelligence, which served as a symbiosis of human
emotionality and the unique vision of artificial intelligence.
Jamila Hajiyeva has started her journey to the world of art
while studying at Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and
Florence Classical Arts Academy.
She is attracted to the work of the impressionists, imbued with
the personal stories of the movement founders.
Jamila Hajiyeva has been involved in the art world for almost 10
years. Over this time, she has experimented with vibrant colors and
the philosophy in her art pieces. Her series of art works called
"Septem" is associated with the Latin world, which means seven -
the artist's lucky number.
The art works immediately attracted the attention of art and
nature lovers.
