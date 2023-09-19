Int'l Event On Issue Of Missing Persons Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international conference on the topic“Strengthening national
and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons” is
being held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event is attended by the Chairman of the State Commission
for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages Ali Naghiyev, former
President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić, Assistant Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Kuwait for Prisoners and Missing Persons Ambassador
Rabia Saad al-Adsani, and other officials.
A short film about the problems of missing people was shown at
the event.
The address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the
conference participants was read by the Chairman of the State
Commission Ali Naghiyev.
