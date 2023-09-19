Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:19 GMT

Int'l Event On Issue Of Missing Persons Held In Baku


(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international conference on the topic“Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons” is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by the Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages Ali Naghiyev, former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait for Prisoners and Missing Persons Ambassador Rabia Saad al-Adsani, and other officials.

A short film about the problems of missing people was shown at the event.

The address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants was read by the Chairman of the State Commission Ali Naghiyev.

