ICRC's Baku Representative: We Are Very Happy That The Decision-Makers Reachednsen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent
flour and medical supplies to Armenians living in Garabagh,
according to Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations
Department of the ICRC's Baku representative office. The ICRC
vehicles have been traveling through both Lachin and Aghdam roads
to deliver the necessary aid, Azernews reports.
"This is the first time that the ICRC has used both roads
simultaneously to deliver cargo," Ilaha Huseynova, head of the
Public Relations Department of the ICRC's Baku representative
office, told media.
According to her, the vehicles of the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) pass through Aghdam and Lachin roads and
deliver humanitarian goods to people: "This is flour and medical
supplies. We are very happy that the decision-makers reached a
consensus. We hope that this humanitarian consenwill support
the continued delivery of necessary aid to people.”
The ICRC has been working to provide aid and assistance to those
in need around the world, and its efforts to deliver aid to
Armenians in Garabagh are a testament to its commitment to helping
those affected by conflict and armed violence.
Since December of last year, the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) has evacuated more than 800 patients to health
facilities in Armenia through the Lachin road, said Ilaha
Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC's
Baku representative office.
According to her, more than 80 medical evacuations have been
carried out since last December: "As a result, more than 800
patients and their companions were evacuated."
