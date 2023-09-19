ICRC Trucks Arrive In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One lorry and two cars belonging to the International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) have arrived in Khankendi, Azernews reports.
Food trucks will be delivered to the Armenian minority living in
the Azerbaijani town of Khankendi via the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
The previday an agreement was reached to use the
Aghdam-Khankendi road simultaneously with the Lachin-Khankendi road
to deliver food cargoes to Garabagh.
The food cargoes will be transported by ICRC vehicles.
the ICRC will deliver food to the Armenian minority in Garabagh
simultaneously on the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi
roads.
The food consignments will be transported by ICRC vehicles.
After passing customs control, the ICRC food truck moved to
Khankendi, Azerbaijan.
