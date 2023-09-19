ICRC Trucks Arrive In Khankendi

Food trucks will be delivered to the Armenian minority living in the Azerbaijani town of Khankendi via the Aghdam-Khankendi road. The previday an agreement was reached to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road simultaneously with the Lachin-Khankendi road to deliver food cargoes to Garabagh.

The food cargoes will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the ICRC will deliver food to the Armenian minority in Garabagh simultaneously on the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads.

The food consignments will be transported by ICRC vehicles. After passing customs control, the ICRC food truck moved to Khankendi, Azerbaijan.