Heavy Rains Led To Destruction Of Bridge In Astara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Astara, the Pensarchay River overflowed its banks and
floodwaters flooded the yards of residents. The heavy rain that
began last night has caused chaos in Astara, Azernews reports.
According to the information, bridges in several villages have
been washed away by the flooding, and transport links have been
hampered. Flood waters mainly flooded the yards of residents of
Tangerud, Shiyekaran, Pensar, and Arkivan villages of the district.
Orchards and farms have been seriously affected.
Currently, heavy rains continue in the region. Vago village of
Astara district was flooded. A bridge collapsed in the village as a
result of the incident. Besides, as a result of the bridge
collapse, the population was cut off from the city center.
It should be noted that as a result of heavy rains Erchivan
village of Astara district was also flooded, and private houses and
homestead plots were flooded. It is reported that businesses were
seriously affected.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.