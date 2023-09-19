Azerbaijan: Envisioning A Future Beyond Tolerance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Is the journey to enduring peace bound to wander through periods
of profound suffering, born from humanity's persistent grip on old
patterns of behavior? Or might it be illuminated by fostering a
vision of a shared identity and common purpose?
This was the question raised by Ramazan Asgarli, a member of
Azerbaijan's Bahá'í Office of External Affairs, at a national
conference titled“Challenges and Perspectives on Achieving
Coexistence.”
The conference was held by the State Committee on Religious
Associations and the Bahá'í community of Azerbaijan, with the
participation of members of parliament and other government
officials, academics, representatives of faith communities, civil
society leaders, and journalists. This conference followed from an
earlier national gathering exploring the theme of coexistence.
The Chairperson of the State Committee, Mubariz Qurbanli, spoke
about the present struggles toward peace, stating that they are a
sign of“humanity's need for finding new ways of life and
developing new kinds of relationships.”
Mr. Asgarli added that achieving tolerance, while a lofty goal,
can be seen as a signpost on the path to higher degrees of societal
unity, as humanity recognizes its essential oneness.
Mr. Qurbanli highlighted other Bahá'í principles that are
essential for humanity's movement toward peace, including the
equality of women and men, the harmony between religion and
science, and the integration of worship and service.
Recognizing a shared identity
The theme of identity featured prominently in discussions at the
gathering.
“There is a difference between being accepted and being valued
in society,” said Mr. Asgarli.“Being accepted means 'you can live
in this society, we tolerate you,' but being valued is a higher
ideal.”
He further noted that the distinction between acceptance and
value is a key issue to address when grappling with societal
divisions. At the heart of these divisions, he emphasized, is a
crisis of identity, as peoples and groups struggle to define
themselves and their place in the world. Despite this, he noted,
there is growing recognition of the need to foster a sense of
shared identity based on oneness.
Building on this idea, Mr. Asgarli emphasized that differences
among people, particularly their different faiths, should not be a
cause for conflict. Instead, they should be seen as enriching
facets of a shared identity.
Fazail Ibrahimli, vice-speaker of Parliament, stated that the
“followers of all religions should work hand in hand for the
strength of our country.”
Mr. Asgarli added:“A sign of a healthy, cohesive society is the
realization that we are all one people, sharing one homeland-the
plitself.
“It is in this context,” he continued,“that we can begin the
project of writing the next chapter in the story of inclusivity and
coexistence in Azerbaijan.”
Transcending differences through
consultation
Participants noted that a constructive element of the conference
was genuine consultation among people open to exploring the future
of their country.
“We wish to have a society increasingly characterized by
cooperation,” said Mr. Asgarli, adding that consultation is an
essential instrument in translating this ideal into reality.
“Consultation characterized by justice will enable discussions
that are open and sincere, inspiring people with diverse views to
set aside their prejudices and avoid any sense of superiority,” he
said.
The president of the cultural association Simurgh, Fuad
Mammadov, elaborated on this idea saying that consultation can
harmonize diverse perspectives and“contribute to the betterment of
society.”
Building bonds of friendship in
neighborhoods
Discussions at the conference highlighted the important role of
neighborhoods in strengthening social harmony. It is in
neighborhoods that spiritual bonds formed among people can help
them to resist harmful social forces and where people can serve the
needs of their fellow citizens.
“Peaceful coexistence starts from the heart of the individual;
from inside his or her home; from his or her neighborhood,” said
Mr. Asgarli.
A proposal emerging from the gathering was to promote regular
discussion forums at all levels of Azerbaijani society to explore
themes such as service to one's fellow citizens.