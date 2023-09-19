National Art Eum Expands Int'loperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Art Museum has signed a Memorandum of
Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbekistan State Art Museum.
The document envisages the development of cultural ties between
the two countries, Azernews reports.
The MoC provides for cooperation between the two state art
museums in the field of research, restoration and conservation
work, exchange of experience of museum staff, holding conferences,
seminars, training on museum affairs, joint exhibitions, security,
conservation and restoration of cultural property within five
years.
Signed by the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum,
Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and the director of the
Uzbekistan State Art Museum Vasila Fayzieva, it also covers such
issues as the exchange of experience in creating electronic
catalogues.
The museum directors expressed satisfaction with the expansion
of cultural ties between the two friendly and fraternal countries.
They emphasized the confidence that this agreement will make a
worthy contribution to the development of further ties and the
exchange of experience between museums.
Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum also attaches great importance to cooperation with
international partners.
In April, Chingiz Farzaliyev presented his personal exhibition
at Georgian National Museum. The exhibition was organized in
connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and marked the
100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The National Art Museum also started cooperation with the Aegean
University in Izmir,Turkiye.
The partnership aims at strengthening cultural ties and
promoting relations between the two countries.
Within tripartite protocol, the head of the National Art
Museum's International Relations Department Konul Rafiyeva met with
Izmir's administrative bodies, including head of the Izmir
Department of Culture and Tourism Murat Karachanta and his deputy
Kaan Erge.
It is also planned to organize an exhibition in Izmir that
showcases the Turkish artworks, kept at the Azerbaijan National Art
Museum and implement modular training programs for museum
staff.