National Art Eum Expands Int'loperation

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbekistan State Art Museum.

The document envisages the development of cultural ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The MoC provides for cooperation between the two state art museums in the field of research, restoration and conservation work, exchange of experience of museum staff, holding conferences, seminars, training on museum affairs, joint exhibitions, security, conservation and restoration of cultural property within five years.

Signed by the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and the director of the Uzbekistan State Art Museum Vasila Fayzieva, it also covers such issues as the exchange of experience in creating electronic catalogues.

The museum directors expressed satisfaction with the expansion of cultural ties between the two friendly and fraternal countries. They emphasized the confidence that this agreement will make a worthy contribution to the development of further ties and the exchange of experience between museums.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.

The museum also attaches great importance to cooperation with international partners.

In April, Chingiz Farzaliyev presented his personal exhibition at Georgian National Museum. The exhibition was organized in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and marked the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The National Art Museum also started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye.

The partnership aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two countries.

Within tripartite protocol, the head of the National Art Museum's International Relations Department Konul Rafiyeva met with Izmir's administrative bodies, including head of the Izmir Department of Culture and Tourism Murat Karachanta and his deputy Kaan Erge.

It is also planned to organize an exhibition in Izmir that showcases the Turkish artworks, kept at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and implement modular training programs for museum staff.