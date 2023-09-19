Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:19 GMT

Azerbaijani Fmngratulates Chile


9/19/2023 3:38:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rena Murshud Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Chile on the occasion of the national holiday - the country's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The corresponding publication is posted on the page of the foreign ministry in X .

“On the National Day of the Republic of Chile, we congratulate the people and the government of Chile and convey to them our best and sincere congratulations! We look forward to enhance the cooperation between our countries in all fields Happy National Day!" - the publication says.

