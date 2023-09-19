Azerbaijani Fmngratulates Chile

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated
Chile on the occasion of the national holiday - the country's
Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The corresponding publication is posted on the page of the
foreign ministry in X .
“On the National Day of the Republic of Chile, we congratulate
the people and the government of Chile and convey to them our best
and sincere congratulations! We look forward to enhance the
cooperation between our countries in all fields Happy National
Day!" - the publication says.
