40 Villages Of Astara District Dinnected From District Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 40 villages of Astara district are disconnected from the
district centre. This was reported by the executive authorities of
Astara district, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the situation is becoming increasingly
critical. The dam of the Astara small hydroelectric power plant
(SHPP), located in the Bandasar residential area of Zungyulesh
village, is in danger of collapse. At present, water is overflowing
from the top of the dam at a height of about 2 metres.
A reinforced concrete bridge 25 metres long and 10 metres wide
located in the village of Vago on the 5th km of the road
Pensar-Takhtanakaran-Toradi collapsed, 24 villages with a
population of 9400 in the administrative district of Siyaku
village, 2850 villages in the administrative district of
Askhanakaran village were destroyed, communication with 10 villages
with a population of 15,000, 6 villages with a population of 2,750
and 40 villages with a total population of 15,000 of the
representative office of the rural territorial administrative
district of Hamosham were cut off.
Also in the village of Siyakesh, with a population of 700, an
iron bridge 10 metres long and 4 metres wide over the Pensarchay
River was demolished by flooding.
At the 20th kilometre of the Takhtanakaran-Toradi road, a
landslide blocked the road for 30 metres. Landslides occurred on
several sections of the Kijaba-Palikesh road, starting from the
11th kilometre, and the road was blocked.
The Yerchivan River flooded about 200 houses and yards in the
area of the settlement.
In Shiyekaran village, two suspension bridges 42 metres long and
54 metres long over the Pensarchay River were blown up as a result
of flooding. Relevant agencies were informed about the natural
phenomenon. The appeals received by the Emergency Commission have
been registered and necessary measures have been taken.
The disconnection of 40 villages from the district centre has
caused a major disruption in the daily lives of the residents. The
lack of access to basic amenities such as water, electricity, and
medical services has made the situation worse. The local
authorities are working to restore the connection and provide
necessary assistance to the affected villages.
