National Defense University Holds Meeting With Bulgarian Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the European Union`s ERASprogramme,
representatives of the“G. S. Rakovski” National Defence College of
the Republic of Bulgaria visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The Military Administration Institute of the National Defence
University hosted a meeting with the Bulgarian delegation.
The meeting discussed the issues of the Military Administration
Institute`s foreign language teachers training, assessment, STANAG
test compilation and exchange of experience in the field of
curriculum development.
It should be noted that within the framework of the visit, the
delegation is planned to conduct demonstrative lessons.
