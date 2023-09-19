Life Expectancy At Birth Falls To 77.5 Years In Türkiye

Women live 5.5 years longer than men on average in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The life expectancy at birth for males was 74.8 years and for females it was 80.3 years in the three-year period to 2022.

"The average remaining life expectancy of persons at the age of 15, the beginning of working age, was 63.5 years," the TurkStat said.

The average remaining life expectancy at age 30 stood at 48.9 years, at age 50 it was 29.8 years, and at age 65 it was 17.1 years.