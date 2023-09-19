President Erdogan Meets Elon K In New York, Invites Him To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Tesla CEO Elon
Musk in New York City on Sunday, inviting him to Türkiye and asking
him to establish Tesla's seventh factory there, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During the meeting, which took place at the Turkish House (also
called Turkevi Center) in Manhattan, President Erdogan informed
Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, about "Türkiye's
technological breakthroughs as well as the 'Digital Türkiye' vision
and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy," Türkiye's
Communications Directorate said in a statement.
Recalling that with the Turkish electric car Togg hitting the
roads in Türkiye, Tesla entered the Turkish market, Erdogan called
on Tesla to establish its seventh factory in Türkiye, said the
statement.
"President Erdogan stated that opportunities for collaboration
with SpaceX may arise through the steps taken and to be taken as
part of Türkiye's space program and invited Musk to Teknofest to be
held in İzmir," it added.
According to the statement from the Turkish Communications
Directorate, Musk in return said that many Turkish suppliers are
already working with Tesla and that Türkiye is among the most
important candidates for the next factory.
In response to President Erdogan's offer of cooperation with
SpaceX's Starlink satellite service as well as in artificial
intelligence, Musk said they wish to work with Turkish authorities
to obtain the necessary license to offer Starlink satellite
services in Türkiye, the statement said.
During the meeting, Erdogan also mentioned Türkiye's success in
producing Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while Musk
responded by saying that he was aware of the world's interest in
Bayraktar drones, the statement added.
