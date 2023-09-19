Wabteculd Invest $1 Bln In Kazakhstan's Transport And Logistics Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation or Wabtec could
invest nearly $1 bln in Kazakhstan's transport and logistics
sector, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President and
CEO of Wabtec Rafael Santana in New York to discuss possible
cooperation in revitalizing the nation's railway industry.
Santana updated Tokayev on active investment initiatives to
launch the production of locomotives using hydrogen technology and
their associated components in Kazakhstan. Additionally, they
discussed the establishment of an engineering center and the
transfer of advanced technology.
Tokayev "welcomed the company's commitment to invest nearly $1
billion in the transport and logistics sector saying that this
significant investment would contribute to advancing the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and serve as a
foundation for other infrastructure projects," according to the
press service.
A framework agreement on strategic cooperation between the joint
stock company NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Wabtec was signed
during the Kazakh president's visit to the United States.
Tokayev arrived in New York late Sunday. During this visit, he
will deliver a speech at the general debate of the 78th session of
the UN General Assembly and participate in the Central Asia - USA
summit.
Wabtec is a Fortune 500 company and global leader in
transportation and logistics. The company has over 27,000 employees
in more than countries.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.