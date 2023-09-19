Gian Nomy Grew 7.5% In Q2, Nominal GDP At $7.35Bln - Statistics Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter of 2023 while the nominal gross domestic porduct amounted
to GEL 19.28 billion ($7.35bln), the National Statistics Office
said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by the
increase of value added for the following sectors:
Administrative and support service (42.8%) Construction (22.7%) Information and communication (20.2%) Education (19.6%) Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and
motorcycles (14.6%) Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
(11.1%) Transportation and storage (6.8%)
However, decline was registered in agriculture, forestry and
fishing (-7.1 percent), manufacturing (-2.8 percent) and
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-7
percent).
The largest share in GDP by activity was held by:
Trade (15.5%) Real estate activities (10.6%) Manufacturing (8.9%) Construction (7.7%) Agriculture, forestry and fishing (7.7%) Public administration (6.9%) Transportation and storage (6%) Education (5.3%)
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday said the
Government had raised its growth forecast for 2023 from the earlier
five to 6.5 percent and was adjusting the state budget with a
GEL500 million ($190mln) increase based on the increased growth
rate.
