Gia's Air Navigation Service Provider Joins Pan-Europeanwork

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's air navigation service provider Sakaeronavigatsia has
joined the New Pan-European Network Service, a communications
network created by European providers of air navigation services, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Supported by Eurocontrol, a pan-European, civil and military
organisation supporting European aviation, NewPENS now connects
bodies in 47 countries and over 100 locations, with work for the
Georgian provider to integrate having started in 2021.
Georgia's Ministry of Economy on Monday said by joining the
network Georgia will become able to exchange information directly
with European countries.
Sakaeronavigatsia, Eurocontrol and BT Global Service, a company
that provides global security, cloud and networking services to
multinational companies worldwide, signed a deal in January 2022 as
part of the Georgian body's efforts for integrating into the
network.
NewPENS provides infrastructure for exchanging“critical and
common aeronautical information”, as described by Eurocontrol.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.