Azerbaijan, Turkiye Dissoperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 15, President of the Azerbaijan MiniFootball
Federation Orkhan Mammadov met with President of the Turkish
Football Federation Mehmet Büyükekşi in Istanbul, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities
of the federations, possible future projects, and the prospects for
cooperation.
The meeting discussed the activities of their respective
federations, including the plans to hold international tournaments
in Azerbaijan.
Orkhan Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has sufficient conditions
and has repeatedly hosted international sports events, such as the
Formula 1 competition.
