Azerbaijan, Turkiye Dissoperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 15, President of the Azerbaijan MiniFootball Federation Orkhan Mammadov met with President of the Turkish Football Federation Mehmet Büyükekşi in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities of the federations, possible future projects, and the prospects for cooperation.

The meeting discussed the activities of their respective federations, including the plans to hold international tournaments in Azerbaijan.

Orkhan Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has sufficient conditions and has repeatedly hosted international sports events, such as the Formula 1 competition.

