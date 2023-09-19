National Team Wins 7 Medals At European Youth Chess Championships

Azerbaijani chess team has been awarded the 7th round of the European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18.

The national team brought home 7 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, Azernews reports.

The gold medals came from Mohammad Kazimzadeh, Mehriban Ahmadli, Ahmad Khagan and Rustam Rustamov.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Khazar Babazadeh secured silver medals, while Saadat Bashirli took bronze.

The national team took first place in the team score. At the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played 4 times in honor of the champion chess players.

Azerbaijani chess players achieved a record result by winning four gold medals in the junior continental championship for the first time.

Note that the European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18 was played in 6 age categories U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18, open and girls sections separately, in 9 rounds, Swiss system.

The time rate was 90 minutes with an increment of 30 seconds per move, starting from move one.

The first three players in each group will be awarded medals and cups; the first six players in each group will be awarded diplomas.

The winners of each category are the European Youth Chess Champions 2023 of the respective age category.