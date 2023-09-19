National Team Wins 7 Medals At European Youth Chess Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani chess team has been awarded the 7th round of the
European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18.
The national team brought home 7 medals, including 4 gold, 2
silver and 1 bronze, Azernews reports.
The gold medals came from Mohammad Kazimzadeh, Mehriban Ahmadli,
Ahmad Khagan and Rustam Rustamov.
Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Khazar Babazadeh secured silver medals,
while Saadat Bashirli took bronze.
The national team took first place in the team score. At the
event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played 4 times in
honor of the champion chess players.
Azerbaijani chess players achieved a record result by winning
four gold medals in the junior continental championship for the
first time.
Note that the European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18 was
played in 6 age categories U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18, open and
girls sections separately, in 9 rounds, Swiss system.
The time rate was 90 minutes with an increment of 30 seconds per
move, starting from move one.
The first three players in each group will be awarded medals and
cups; the first six players in each group will be awarded
diplomas.
The winners of each category are the European Youth Chess
Champions 2023 of the respective age category.
