After 30 Years, Bell Of First School Year Rings In Fuzuli

A new academic year has started at Mirza Ulugbey Full Secondary
School No.1 in Fuzuli town. The ceremony was also attended by
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Azernews reports.
In addition, special representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov, Chief of Staff of the
Ministry of Science and Education Matin Kerimli, Advisor to the
Minister of Science and Education Tural Ayvazli, Director of the
General and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of
Education Elnur Aliyev, Director of the Public Relations Sector
Jasarat Valehov, other employees of the Ministry, management and
employees of the Garabagh Regional Department of Education,
teachers, public representatives attended the event.
It should be noted that Fuzuli City Secondary School No.1 named
after Mirza Ulugbey is designed for 960 pupils. The school was
built by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a gift
on behalf of the Uzbek people. In the new academic year, the school
has 11 classes of 160 pupils each, and 15 teachers will teach
here.
The two-story building of the school has 40 classrooms with 24
seats, 6 laboratories, 2 computer labs, 5 functional classrooms, an
assembly hall with 500 seats, a sports hall, a canteen with 320
seats, and a library.
The 3-hectare school territory includes a football field, 8
conference halls, a children's playground, a power supply building,
its own boiler house, a swimming pool with water, and other
necessary auxiliary buildings.
