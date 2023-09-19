World Celebritiese To Baku To Watch“The Legend Of Love”

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Artistic director of the Arena di Verona, one of the largest and
most famconcert venues in Italy Stefano Trespidi, founder of
the world famFAZIOLI piano factory, called the“Ferrari of
pianos”,“modern Stradivarius” Paolo Fazioli, famRussian ballet
dancer, one of the performers Farhad in "The Legend of Love"
Nikolai Tsiskaridze will come to Baku on September 18 to watch the
grandiose production of "The Legend of Love", Azernews reports.
On September 18 and 19, the painting“The Legend of Love” by
People's Artist Arif Malikov will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev
Palace.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.