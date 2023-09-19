Azerbaijani Presidentngratulates Icalmunity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated the musical community of Azerbaijan on the occasion
of the 90th anniversary of composer Arif Malikov and the National
Music Day.
The letter reads:
I congratulate the Azerbaijani music community, all fans of
music on the occasion of September 18, National Music Day.
This cultural holiday has been celebrated solemnly every year
since 1995 in our country at the initiative of Great Leader Heydar
Aliyev on the birthday of our brilliant composer Uzeyir
Hajibayli.
This year's National Music Day is also marked by the celebration
of the 90th anniversary of the birth of Arif Malikov, one of the
brightest figures of Azerbaijani culture, an outstanding composer,
People's Artist of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Arif Malikov worthily continued the bright creative traditions
of the generation of artists that Azerbaijani culture left behind
and wrote new pages in the annals of our national music. The works
created by this composer in the most diverse genres of music are
included in the golden fund of Azerbaijani culture.
The richness and variety of themes, the unique style formed in
the unity of national musical traditions and new thinking, the rich
content and deep emotional, psychological and philosophical
expression of images are characteristic features of Arif Malikov's
legacy.
Arif Malikov was a great person who devoted himself to
Azerbaijan throughout his life and loved it from the bottom of his
heart. His truly intellectual and civic position, his devotion and
commitment to his nation and his loyalty to his state earned him
the love of all Azerbaijanis.
The composer's masterpiece is the ballet“The Legend of Love”
based on the libretto of the famTurkish poet Nazim Hikmet.
Considered one of the pearls of the 20th century world ballet
music, this piece decorated popular theater stages for more than
half a century and represents one of the great achievements of our
musical culture.
The“Legend of Love” ballet, first staged at the Mariinsky
Theater in St. Petersburg in 1961, was later performed in more than
60 countries and brought the author world fame.
It is gratifying that the“Legend of Love” ballet, considered
the peak of the composer's career, is staged in the author's
homeland again with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
after a long break.
Arif Malikov's legacy represents the cultural wealth of the
Azerbaijani people. Arif Malikov's music, which meets the
requirements of high art and calls for spiritual perfection, will
live forever.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 September 2023
