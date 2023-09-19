National Violinist Wins Karol Szymanowski Icpetition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's talented violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has became a
laureate of the Karol Szymanowski International Music
Competition.
The music contest, held in the Polish city of Katowic, provides
opportunity for outstanding young artists to broaden the scope and
increase the momentum of their career, Azernews reports.
The competition takes place every five years in four performing
disciplines: piano, violin, string quartet and voice. The fifth,
special category is the composing competition, taking place a year
ahead of the performing competition.
The participants find great allies in the amazing concert halls
of the Karol Szymanowski Academy of Music and the Polish National
Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, boasting unique acoustic
properties.
The title of laureate in this music contest provides a great
opportunity for the musician to perform at the best concert venues
and collaborate with world-fammusicians and ensembles.
Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has successfully participated in many
competitions and festivals. His name is included in the Golden Book
of Azerbaijan's young talents.
The musician was born in Ankara in a musical family. Elvin
started playing violin, when he was 5 years old, and when he was 6
years he was sufficiently proficient to join the Music Preparatory
Primary School at the Bilkent University.
At the age of eight, he gave his first orchestral concert with
his grandfather, famconductor and violin player, Server
Ganiyev.
In 2005, Elvin became a member of Cihat Askın and Young Friends
(CAKA) and in 2006 he was awarded 1st prize in the International
Classical Culture Heritage competition in Moscow.
The musician has performed with renowned conductors, such as
Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady
Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gürer Aykal, Rauf
Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery
Vorona, KlWeise, Placido Domingo ,Erol Erdinc, Jules van
Hessen, Ender Sakpınar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard. He has
worked with masters, such as Zakhar Bron,Vadim Repin, Maxim
Vengerov, Ivri Gitlis, Cihat Aşkın, Fazıl Say, Viktor Pikayzen,
Yusif Eyvazov, and Güher-Süher Pekinel.
The talented violinist is the winner of different international
festivals, including the 11th International Young Violinist
Competition after Wieniawski and Lipinski (Poland), International
Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (Switzerland),
"Classical Heritage" International Competition (Russia), etc.
He has received many honors and awards, including a medal from
the Pope.
In 2018, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was presented with the certificate
and badge of the honorary title of the Honoured Artist of
Azerbaijan.
The musician was awarded with the title of Honored Artist for
his merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture.