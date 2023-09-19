National Alpagut Athletes Shine At Ethno Festival Of Nomadic Civilization

Azerbaijan Alpagut Federation and Ganja's Goy-Gol mugham ensemble have delighted the guests of the International Ethno Festival of Nomadic Civilization.

The main goal of the festival is to show the ancient culture, the traditions of the nomads of the Great Steppe, the revival of the history of nomadic peoples, and the clarification of the national identity of each nation to future generations, Azernews reports.

Around 50 yurts were installed on the territory of the Boraldai Saka Burial Mound Archaeological Complex, recreating the atmosphere of ancient times.

The best ethno musicians and athletes from more than 10 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Chuvashia, Altai, Buryatia successfully performed at the festival.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Alpagut Federation and Goy-Gol mugham ensemble left no one indifferent.

Note that Alpagut is a martial art with its canons, traditions and philosophy. The word Alpagut consists of two words- Alp which means 'warrior' and kulsal that means 'saint'. These are saint soldiers who battled for the sake of national and universal ideals.

The ancient sport which combines mixed Turkic martial arts consists of three systems: Aypara, Batur, and Jaimaz.

The fighting usually takes place in the wolf and falcon circle. Wolf and falcon circles are the totem that belongs to the Turkic world. The fight lasts two minutes.

A number of alpagut sports schools operate in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Hungary and other countries.

The festival participants immersed themselves into the world of nomads of the Great Steppe. They took part in combat games, archery contests, aitys competitions, handicraft master classes and enjoyed traditional dishes.