Shamakhi Might Be Included In UNE List Of Intangible Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Shamakhi might be included in UNEList of Intangible Cultural
Heritage as the birthplace of outstanding poets and writers.
The Culture Minister Adil Karimli said this at the Forum of
Azerbaijani Language and Literature, Azernews reports.
"Therefore, the opening of the forum in Shamakhi should not be
considered a coincidence," the minister added.
For centuries, Shamakhi was one of Azerbaijan's most prominent
cities, an important cultural and trading centre and the royal seat
of the Shirvanshahs (9th to 18th centuries). Furthermore, it is
known as the root of Azerbaijani literature.
The city is well known for wine-making and carpet weaving. To
meet craftsmen, weaving famcarpets such as "Shirvan",
"Gobustan", "Shamakhi", "Israfil" and "Ardzhiman" tourists can
visit village of Jangi.
Note that Azerbaijan and UNEhave been enjoying successful
cooperation since 1992.
In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on
cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and
communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors
of UNESCO.
Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included in UNESCO's
World Heritage List.
Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower, and Shirvanshah's palace
were included in the UNEWorld Heritage List in 2000, while
since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was
also listed among these heritages.
Shaki, an important city at the crossroads of the historic Silk
Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd
session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.
In 2017, UNErecognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible
Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by
Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of
Humanity.
Moreover, the Pomegranate Festival, Art of miniature were
inscribed in UNERepresentative List in December 2020.
UNEalso successfully celebrated the 600th anniversary of the
death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi
and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in
Azerbaijan.
In 2021, Lankaran region was included in the UNElist
"Network of Creative Cities".