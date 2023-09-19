Azerbaijani Delegation Attends Silk Road Int'l Cultural Expo

Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 6th Silk Road
International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu
province.
Headed by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the delegation got
acquainted with the cultural tourism display, Azernews reports citing the ministry .
The exhibition showcases photographs, books and fine arts and
other exhibits dedicated to Chinese history and cultural heritage.
It also highlights the role of the Silk Road in historical and
cultural relations.
Furthermore, Adil Karimli met with member of the head of the
Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese
Communist Party Li Shulei and director of the China's National
Administration of Cultural Heritage of the Chinese side Li
Chun.
The Silk Road International Cultural Exhibition has been held
annually since 2016. More than 1,200 local and foreign
representatives participated in the event this year. The expo
program includes forums, seminars, symposiums and concert
programs.
The Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to China until
September 9.
On the sidelines of the visit, the Culture Minister previously
discussed prospects of cooperation with the Chinese Minister of
Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.
The culture minister also discussed prospects for cooperation in
the fields of theater, cinematography, museum work, library,
preservation and restoration of cultural heritage, as well as
language and literature.
The sides stressed the importance of mutual experience exchange
in the fields of restoration of monuments, library work and
cinematography, ideas were exchanged on joint film production.
Cooperation in the field of creative industries has been
highlighted.
Minister Hu Hipin voiced the proposal to hold the Chinese
Culture Week in Azerbaijan next year.