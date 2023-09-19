Mouthwatering Food Festivals To Look Forward To This Fall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
As the leaves start to turn vibrant shades, autumn arrives in
Azerbaijan, beckoning nature enthusiasts with its enchanting beauty
and a myriad of experiences.
From exploring natural wonders to enjoying delectable cuisine,
the Land of Fire offers a wide range of activities that will
delight everyone.
AZERNEWS invites its readers to take
a look at some of the best food festivals to visit in Azerbaijan
this season.
Pomegranate Festival
Held in Goychay since 2006, Pomegranate Festival is a must-visit
event for foodies. Here, you can indulge in a variety of dishes
featuring this vibrant fruit, from refreshing juices to flavorful
sauces.
The Pomegranate Festival is held in Goychay between the end of
October and the beginning of November.
With its good climate and fruitful soil, Goychay is renowned for
its pomegranate growing industry. More than 67 types of
pomegranates are grown here.
The most popular Azerbaijani sorts of pomegranates are Guloysha,
Bala Mursal, Nazik gabig, Shah nar, Girmizi gabig, Shahnaz,
Agshirin, etc.
Along with getting a taste of varidishes, there are many fun
things to do at the Pomegranate Festival that will make you visit
again.
In 2020, UNEincluded the Azerbaijan Pomegranate Festival in
Goychay on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural
Heritage of Humanity.
Apple Festival
Fall is the peak season for local apples and pears. Azerbaijan
can safely be called an apple orchard with 300 varieties of apples
grown all year round. The largest apple orchards are located in
Guba and Khachmaz.
Apple is a symbol of Guba, where almost everything is devoted to
this juicy fruit. Over 40 apple varieties can be found here,
including "White Apple" (Ag alma).
With a bounty of sweet and savory recipes, Apple Festival leaves
no one indifferent. Every year, dozens of farmers and gardeners
bring here sweet, crisp, tart and juicy apples.
Farmers cooks demonstrate a wide range of dishes that can be
prepared using apples. The feast of food also features colorful
entertainment programs.
Honey Festival
The Honey Festival has many heavenly sweet treats to tempt sweet
teeth. Here, you can indulge in a variety of dishes featuring this
healthiest sweetener.
Famfor its beautiful nature, Gakh region opened its doors
for all sweet lovers.
Beekeepers and farmers gather at the festival to demonstrate
varieties of honey, including soft honeycombs, royal jelly,
medicinal propolis, etc.
Beside culinary delights, the festival visitors can also
purchase handmade crafts and souvenirs.
cuisine, such as dolma (stuffed grape leaves) and plov (a hearty
rice dish), which are true culinary delights.
Get ready to satisfy your cravings, dance to live music at food
festivals in Azerbaijan!