Driversing Phones To Have Licenses Pended In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Drivers caught using their phones in the car will have their
licenses suspended and be fined up to 2,588 euros under a new road
safety crackdown approved by cabMonday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
A first offence carries a license suspension of 15 days to two
months while repeat offenders over a two-year period will have it
suspended for up to three months.
First offenders will have eight points taken off their licenses
while repeat offenders will lose 10 points.
