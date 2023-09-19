Türkiye'svatra Dig Findings Shed Light On Ancient Life

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An excavation in the heart of the ancient city of Savatra in
central Türkiye unveiled a remarkable altar that promises to
illuminate the long-forgotten aspects of life in this ancient
metropolis, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Excavation in the ancient theater of the city located in the
Karatay district of Konya under the guidance of Ilker Isik, head of
Selcuk University's Cultural Heritage Preservation and Restoration
Department, has come to an end.
Sharing his insight and details of the findings with Anadolu,
Isik said his team started excavations in May and found an altar
while removing the blocks that had fallen on the steps.“We were
very excited and happy to see this altar intact.”
Isik added that the altar suffered minimal damage from falling
blocks due to its protective cover.
Ancient Greek inscription
Underlining that they came across an ancient Greek inscription
on the altar translated by experts, he said:“It was determined
that this altar was a donation to the theater by an organization or
dynasty named 'Aurelia,' which was situated in the region. This
revelation has affordeda comprehensive understanding of the
era's theater and also provided information about the cultural and
sociological structures of that period.”
Isik pointed out that the front of the altar featured a
depiction of a soldier, with a flag on one side, and a victory
wreath on the other, symbolizing a triumphant success.
“This was a Roman military garrison area. We estimate that the
altar belongs to the 2nd or 3rd century as it matches both the
fonts and the findings obtained from the theater,” he added.
Isik explained that the excavation in the ancient theater,
spanning nearly three years, has reached the final stage.
“After the excavation work comes to an end, we plan to proceed
with the restoration work. We can now clearly see the damaged
parts. We estimate that the restoration will be easy due to the
small number of seating steps in the theater.”
