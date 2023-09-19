Bela Sees Gross External Debt Decline 7.4% In H1 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus' gross external debt decreased by nearly $3 billion, or
7.4%, in the first half of 2023, according to the statistical
report from the National Bank of Bela(NBB), Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
According to the NBB, gross external debt declined from nearly
$39.795 billion as at January 1, 2023, to nearly $36.844 billion as
at July 1, or 48.9% of GDP.
Government administration accounted for nearly $17.21 billion,
depository organizations for $5.479 billion, intercompany lending
for nearly $2.11 billion, and other sectors for around $12.045
billion.
As reported, the country's gross external debt decreased 5.3% to
$37.61 billion in the first quarter, or 50.5% of GDP as at April 1
this year.
"Unlike external public debt, which includes only the
government's obligations to non-residents, gross external debt
covers financial obligations to non-residents of all residents of
the republic," the regulator explains.
Belarus' gross external debt declined 5.3% to $39.75 billion, or
54.3% of GDP, in 2022 after decreasing 0.2% in 2021, and rising
3.5% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2019.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.