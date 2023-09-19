Why Politicians Follow Armenia's Dictates?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elchin Alioglu, Trend
At the last meeting of the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia, held in Washington through the mediation of
theState Department, a seriagreement
was reached . However, Washington and
Yerevan violated this agreement.
There was an agreement on the parallel launch of cargo
transportation of the International Committee of the Red Cross
along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi route. The United
States was the guarantor of this agreement, a participant in the
negotiations and an initiator. But then events began to develop in
a completely different direction. The rhetoric of Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan has become aggressive, his statements
addressed to Baku have become harsher.
Instead of implementing the agreement reached, Washington
retreated to Armenian disinformation and propaganda. Armenian
separatists from Yerevan and Garabagh were inspired by this and
“torpedoed” the agreements. The result is obvious: the State
Department and theCongress are now talking only about the need
to open the Lachin road and a“humanitarian catastrophe.”
However, neither the presence of 10 thousand armed Armenians in
the territories under the control of Russian peacekeepers, nor
Armenia's escalation of the situation on the conditional state
border, nor false statements about a“humanitarian catastrophe,”
nor the continuation of Armenian mine terrorism, nor the constant
shelling of our positions by military units of the Armenian
Ministry of Defense, are mentioned.
There was also no mention of Armenia's failure to comply with
any terms of the trilateral declaration signed on November 10,
2020. Finally, it was not mentioned that in order to prevent the
return of Azerbaijanis to the territories liberated from
occupation, Armenia has repeatedly used the territories under the
control of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) for the
purpose of continusabotage and terrorist attacks.
And instead of all this, actingUnder Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim says that in the context of
any peace negotiations,“the rights and safety of the ethnic
Armenians of“Nagorno-Karabakh” must be protected. This is a
mandatory element of any contract."
Such rhetoric and position of the United States, especially the
complete irrationality and subjectivism in its approach to
Azerbaijan, indicate the desire of the United States to replace
Russia in Armenia, to become the main geopolitical force in the
region and the main moderator in negotiations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
There is no doubt that the United States, as well as the EU, in
particular France, consider Armenia as a bargaining chip to promote
their interests in the South Caucasus, but the danger is that the
implementation of such a scenario can be very risky and have
consequences not only for Armenia itself , but also for the entire
region.
Most likely, holding the current US-Armenian military exercises
EAGLE PARTNER 2023 in Armenia is also part of a largerplan in
the Caucasus. Kim's calls for theto increase military aid to
Armenia follow the same logic. Negotiations on this issue have been
ongoing for a long time, but in fact the Americans have not yet
provided any military assistance to Yerevan. Although the military
factor is one of the important components designed to irritate
Moscow with Yerevan's pro-Western policy.
The United States is making mistakes in relation to Azerbaijan
and discrediting itself as one of the main mediators in the
Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. Official Baku has already
advised the American side not to succumb to Armenia's slanderous
campaign. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the mention
of the rights and security of the“Armenian people of
Nagorno-Karabakh” in the peace agreement regarding Armenians living
in the Garabagh region reflects the terminology purposefully used
by Armenia to promote separatism in the territories of Azerbaijan,
and also contradicts the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
the country.
If the United States thinks that it can achieve results by
putting pressure on Azerbaijan with biased, subjective and
illogical demands, then it is deeply mistaken.
Washington once again used a flawed vocabulary full of incorrect
expressions in its relations with Baku.
The results will not matchplans.
Because these plans do not serve the interests of the United
States, but the Armenian lobby in this country.