Gian Journalists Overturn Another Armenian Provocation

To create public opinion for their heinand dishonorable
foreign policy based on invasion, murdering, looting and mass
killing, Armenians and the Armenian diaspora restor to all known
and unknown measures. On the one hand, they use all platforms to
smear Azerbaijan and to manipulate the facts. On the other hand,
they organize lynching against the people who voice the
requirements of international law. As is known, several
international media representatives, including a few French
journalists who supported Azerbaijan's positions based on
international law, were harassed, blackmailed, and dismissed from
their jobs.
With the help of such atrocisteps, Armenians are managed to
silence international mass media, and only Azerbaijani or Turkish
media try to speak up and demonstrate the real face of their
malicipolicy. Of course, playing victim cards, Hayk interpret
the situation in their own favour, ostensibly the whole world
supports them and except only two countries that "aim to commit
genocide against them."
One of such situation has happened in Georgia recently. Ramilia
Aliyeva, Head of the Diversity Georgia Group of the Georgian Public
Broadcaster, has been subjected to harassment and blackmails from
the Armenian lobby operating in Georgia for a long. Armenians try
to put all possible pressure on the company where she works through
fake public opinion to get her fired.
Recently, Armenian Community in Georgia released a post on the
Facebook and said that they condemn the visit of the Director
General of the public broadcaster to Shusha. Going further, the
Community called historic Azerbaijani city as an Armenian town. It
should be recalled the Community that they do not live in
brain-washed Hayastan but Georgia and fraternal Sakartvelo
recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Besides, it should
also remind this brainwashed community that not only Georgia but
also Armenia recognize Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory. I advise
the leader of the community to read the words of Nikol Pashinyan
over Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
In addition, the Community accused Ramilia Aliyeva and her
co-workers of overlooking the so-called "starvation of 120,000
people who were subjected to genocide." Needless to say, it is
another manipulation aiming at the Georgian population. Everybody
in the world knows that not Azerbaijan but the Armenian side blocks
the roads and keeps Armenian minorities in Garabagh as hostages.
Azerbaijan sent a food convoy to Garabagh but provocateurs linked
to the separatist gangs have been blocking the road for several
weeks. Besides, the whole world is well aware of the massacres,
such as Khojaly, Meshali and so on, committed by Armenians in the
1990s.
The most tragicomic part of the post is that the Armenian
community speaks about the responsibilities of journalism and gives
advice to Ramilia Aliyeva and her co-workers.
As I told before, Armenian lobbies and communities throughout
the world commit all possible measures including killing,
threatening, lynching and so on to silence the journalists. So, no
Armenian has any moral right to speak about the responsibilities of
journalism, let alone advising someone. However, as a journalist
and a person who bares great love for Sakartvelo I have a right to
call the same community to condemn the atrocity committed by
Bagramyan Batallion against Georgians in the Abkhazian war. Guys,
you live in Georgia not in Armenia so you either have to love the
country or leave it for brainwashed Hayasten.
To top it all off, in the end of the post, the community calls
on Armenian journalists to protect the interests of Armenians. Yes,
last sentence is the real face of Hay intention. It seems that,
unlike Armenian journalists, Ramilia Aliyeva and her co-workers are
real journalists, they do not protect any sides except the
realities and facts. Thanks Ramilia, thanks Georgian Public Media
for your couragestance.