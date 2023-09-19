Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:15 GMT

Provocation Of Illegal Armenian Armed Formations In Direction Of Agdam Prevented


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 13:55, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to bury mines in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the direction of Agdam region, Azernews reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

