Provocation Of Illegal Armenian Armed Formations In Direction Of Agdam Prevented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 13:55, illegal Armenian armed
detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to bury
mines in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the
direction of Agdam region, Azernews reports
referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
