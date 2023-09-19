Azerbaijan's Security Service Chief Invites Armenia To Closeroperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali
Naghiyev, made a speech at the international conference on
"Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of
missing persons", Azernews reports.
"I invite the official Yerevan to closer cooperation in matters
related to captives and hostages," Naghiyev said at the
conference.
"We hope that accurate mine maps, as well as information about
the fate of the missing persons and their graves, will be provided
by Armenia to Azerbaijan. Finding and identifying the remains of
missing persons from both sides would serve to resolve the
long-standing humanitarian crisis," he added.
Naghiyev further noted that Azerbaijan is ready for
comprehensive cooperation in this direction, but that their
expectations were not fully fulfilled. He invited the official
Yerevan to closer cooperation in matters related to the captives
and hostages.
Ali Naghiyev: 'Most of Azerbaijani missing servicemen
were killed in internment camps, not on battlefields'
As a result of military aggression by Armenia, Azerbaijan
suffered a large number of human losses, and hundreds of cities and
villages were destroyed, the head of Azerbaijan's State Security
Service, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, said at the international
conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify
the fate of missing persons".
According to him, in the first Garabagh war, 3,890 people were
registered as missing persons in the State Commission: "3,171 of
them are servicemen, while 719 are civilians. Among civilians, 71
are minors, 267 are women, and 326 are elderly people.
Naghiyev emphasized that six servicemen went missing during the
Patriotic War: "The obtained evidence indicates that a large number
of our missing servicemen were killed not on the battlefields, but
as a result of terrible torture in internment camps."