Foreign Officials Hail Azerbaijan's Efforts To Clarify Fate Of Missing Persons

"We welcome the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to clarify
the fate of the missing persons,” former Croatian President Stjepan
Mesic said while speaking at the international conference
“Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of
missing persons” in Baku, Azernews reports.
The politician noted that the most important thing in this
process is mutual trust and recognition of mistakes.
According to him, Serbia and Croatia have extensive experience
in this matter. However, the fate of many missing people remains
uncertain, Mesic stressed.
Former PM of Moldova: 'I hope that Azerbaijan will
receive information about missing citizens '
The former Prime Minister of Moldova, Chiril Gaburici, expressed
hope that Baku and Yerevan will be able to achieve the required
level of communications and that Azerbaijan will receive
information about the fate of its missing citizens.
At the international conference“Increasing national and global
efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku, Chiril
Gaburici recalled that the number of Azerbaijani citizens missing
during the First Karabakh War reached 4,000 people.
Chiril Gaburici also emphasized that all over the world it is
necessary to assist families who have lost their loved ones.
“The most important thing is that we must learn to avoid
conflicts,” he said.
Kyrgyzstan's ex-PM: Conference on missing persons - very
timely and necessary
The conference on missing persons in Azerbaijan, where today the
fate of almost 4,000 citizens remains unclear, is very timely and
necessary, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart Otorbaev
said.
Otorbaev spoke at the international conference“Increasing
national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing
persons,” which began today in Baku.
"This conference in Baku is very timely and necessary. Today it
is necessary to foon raising awareness on this issue, adopting
the best global practices, understanding how to make dialogue and
discussion on this issue sustainable in order to achieve results,"
he said.
According to him, today this conference involves people who have
all the necessary experience in this matter.
He emphasized the need to continue work on this issue in order
to help the Azerbaijani people and families learn about the fate of
the missing.
Ana Birchall: Armenia, violating international
conventions, does not provide information about the fate of missing
people
Armenia, violating the requirements of international
conventions, refuses to provide information about the fate of
missing Azerbaijanis, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana
Birchall said at the international conference“Increasing national
and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in
Baku.
Ana Birchall emphasized that about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens
are still missing, which indicates the significant scale of the
problem.
"Many families still cannot get any information about their
loved ones. I hope that at the next conference, we will be able to
celebrate progress in this matter," she said.
The politician also noted that she always believed in the great
potential for the development of relations between Romania and
Azerbaijan.
She recalled that she visited the city of Shusha two months ago.
"With each visit, I see more and more progress in the
reconstruction of the Garabagh region," she said.
David Merkel: Tragedies that occurred 30 years ago
cannot be ignored
The tragedies that occurred 30 years ago cannot be ignored, and
therefore it is very important to learn about the fate of the
victims of these tragedies, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs David Merkel said at the
international conference“Increasing national and global efforts to
clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku.
Merkel noted that he has been visiting Azerbaijan for 25 years
and is well aware of the Khojaly genocide.
This is an important moment in the history of Azerbaijan, he
said. There is also a personal moment here - people have lost their
loved ones and do not know about their fate, he added.
He said that theis still trying to determine the fate of
those killed during World War II.
The search for the remains of those killed during the attack on
Pearl Harbor is underway, he noted, expressing hope that the US,
together with other countries, will assist in the implementation of
direct dialogue between countries.