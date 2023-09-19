Separatists Take Bribes From Residents Going To Armenia From Garabagh

"Earlier we were told that it was Azerbaijan blocking people's crossing, but now it has become known that the separatist regime in Garabagh, which is acting together with peacekeepers, is to blame. They have taken a lot of money from people," she said.

Aleksanyan also contacted her friends living in Garabagh and they confirmed this information.

Thus, the lies of Armenians and the separatist regime in Garabagh about the "blockade" were once again exposed. Azerbaijan has not blocked a single road. Free movement of persons of Armenian origin is ensured daily from the Lachin border checkpoint.

To recall, Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to the Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Last day, an agreement was reached simultaneously to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road with the Lachin-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to Garabagh.

The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the ICRC will deliver food supplies to the Armenian minority in Garabagh through the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads simultaneously.

