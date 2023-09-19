Separatists Take Bribes From Residents Going To Armenia From Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Separatists in Garabagh demand $4,000 a person, from those who
want to go to Armenia together with Russian peacekeepers, Armenian
blogger Natalie Aleksanyan wrote on social media, Azernews reports.
"Earlier we were told that it was Azerbaijan blocking people's
crossing, but now it has become known that the separatist regime in
Garabagh, which is acting together with peacekeepers, is to blame.
They have taken a lot of money from people," she said.
Aleksanyan also contacted her friends living in Garabagh and
they confirmed this information.
Thus, the lies of Armenians and the separatist regime in
Garabagh about the "blockade" were once again exposed. Azerbaijan
has not blocked a single road. Free movement of persons of Armenian
origin is ensured daily from the Lachin border checkpoint.
To recall, Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to the Armenian
minority living in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along the
Aghdam-Khankendi road. Last day, an agreement was reached
simultaneously to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road with the
Lachin-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to
Garabagh.
The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the
ICRC will deliver food supplies to the Armenian minority in
Garabagh through the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi
roads simultaneously.
The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. In the wake
of the customs control ICRC food truck moved to Azerbaijan's
Khankendi.
