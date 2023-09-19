Use Of Aghdam Khankendi Road Displays Azerbaijan's Political Determination

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Reaching an agreement on the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi
road is the next victory of Azerbaijan. Despite all efforts made by
Armenia and its patrons to prevent the opening of the
Aghdam-Khankendi road, all their plans botched up as usual.
However, although the United States initially took a positive
approach to the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the
delivery of humanitarian aid to the Armenian minority living in
Garabagh, it later began to act in the exact opposite direction.
The strong influence of the Armenian lobby both in the United
States and in France is the main factor affecting the Western
side's failure to keep its word. However, in the tripartite
meetings held so far, theside has repeatedly declared that it
supports peace in the Armenia-Azerbaijan issue.
Despite all this, the issue of the parallel opening of the
Aghdam Khankendi road and the Lachin road, which was agreed on on
September 1, remains aside, even unfounded claims are being made
about the imposition of sanctions by the United States against
Azerbaijan. From this, it is understood that the United States,
like Armenia, is pursuing a dual policy.
However, despite all efforts, Azerbaijan was not dictated by
external forces in its sovereign territory, but only its own laws
were implemented. In this matter, the ICRC, which acts more like a
Western intelligence in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, wanted to
exert political pressure on Azerbaijan, and in the end, they all
had to comply with Azerbaijan's demands. That is, the experience
showed once again that the Aghdam-Khankendi road can operate in
parallel with the Lachin road, and this was finally
implemented.
The well-known political commentator, political scientist Tofig
Abbasov said in his comment to AZERNEWS that it is
pointless to put pressure on Azerbaijan in any processes going on
in the region.
Because the state of Azerbaijan is already focused on
peace.
"It is no coincidence that after Azerbaijan's glorivictory
in the Patriotic War, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev proposed a 3+3 format to Armenia, and later a meeting
in another format consisting of Turkiye, Russia, Armenia, and
Azerbaijan. However, instead of taking a step forward, Armenia
spared no effort to further strain relations," the political
scientist said.
Abbasov noted that all provocation-oriented efforts of Armenia
and the foreign forces supporting it could not make Azerbaijan take
a step back on peace.
"Despite this, Azerbaijan does not change its mind. Azerbaijan
is preparing to hold peace talks with Armenia and offers
reintegration to the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh. This
step is considered to be a proposal that contributes to Azerbaijan,
the region, and the world community. First of all, Azerbaijan does
not deviate from the legitimate criteria, on the other hand, it
stands guard over its territorial integrity. For example, by
building a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan
first of all ensures security," the expert added.
Speaking about foreign forces interested in the region, the
expert noted that the United States, France and even Russia
approach this issue from a commercial point of view. They are
trying to keep the Garabagh issue in Azerbaijan in a complicated
situation. But all these are worthless attempts. Armenians do not
understand that as they prolong these issues, both their government
and the Armenian minority living in Garabagh suffer from it.
Azerbaijan has a very clear, constructive activity that it
demonstrates and will do at every step.
"After Azerbaijan prevents all possible means of Armenia,
provocations will be gradually dissipate. Because Armenia's defeat
was sealed and signed in 2020," Tofig Abbasov stressed.
Later, Tofig Abbasov spoke about ICRC, which is the only place
of hope for both Armenian separatist regime in Garabagh and some
foreign forces. He said that the intentions of organizations such
as the ICRC have already been exposed and there is no way out for
their new provocation plans.
"The committee itself took a very shameful position. They
entered the region under the guise of humanitarian aid and began to
take political steps. This is not an action according to their
charter. Because their actions are considered unacceptable in the
international framework. I should note that the organization
violated all the rules with its last actions and endangered the
peace process. The ICRC tarnished its international image by
purposefully supporting separatist forces in Garabagh. And it is no
coincidence that the ICRC leadership apologized during the meeting
with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov,"
T.Abbasov opined.
In general, the achieved results show once again that
Azerbaijan, in addition to protecting its sovereignty, is also
constantly aware of the ongoing processes in its territory.
Azerbaijan is capable of taking its own steps at the right time, in
the right direction, while monitoring every step taken against
it.