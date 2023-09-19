Use Of Aghdam Khankendi Road Displays Azerbaijan's Political Determination

Reaching an agreement on the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is the next victory of Azerbaijan. Despite all efforts made by Armenia and its patrons to prevent the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, all their plans botched up as usual. However, although the United States initially took a positive approach to the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Armenian minority living in Garabagh, it later began to act in the exact opposite direction. The strong influence of the Armenian lobby both in the United States and in France is the main factor affecting the Western side's failure to keep its word. However, in the tripartite meetings held so far, theside has repeatedly declared that it supports peace in the Armenia-Azerbaijan issue.

Despite all this, the issue of the parallel opening of the Aghdam Khankendi road and the Lachin road, which was agreed on on September 1, remains aside, even unfounded claims are being made about the imposition of sanctions by the United States against Azerbaijan. From this, it is understood that the United States, like Armenia, is pursuing a dual policy.

However, despite all efforts, Azerbaijan was not dictated by external forces in its sovereign territory, but only its own laws were implemented. In this matter, the ICRC, which acts more like a Western intelligence in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, wanted to exert political pressure on Azerbaijan, and in the end, they all had to comply with Azerbaijan's demands. That is, the experience showed once again that the Aghdam-Khankendi road can operate in parallel with the Lachin road, and this was finally implemented.

The well-known political commentator, political scientist Tofig Abbasov said in his comment to AZERNEWS that it is pointless to put pressure on Azerbaijan in any processes going on in the region.

"It is no coincidence that after Azerbaijan's glorivictory in the Patriotic War, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev proposed a 3+3 format to Armenia, and later a meeting in another format consisting of Turkiye, Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. However, instead of taking a step forward, Armenia spared no effort to further strain relations," the political scientist said.

Abbasov noted that all provocation-oriented efforts of Armenia and the foreign forces supporting it could not make Azerbaijan take a step back on peace.

"Despite this, Azerbaijan does not change its mind. Azerbaijan is preparing to hold peace talks with Armenia and offers reintegration to the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh. This step is considered to be a proposal that contributes to Azerbaijan, the region, and the world community. First of all, Azerbaijan does not deviate from the legitimate criteria, on the other hand, it stands guard over its territorial integrity. For example, by building a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan first of all ensures security," the expert added.

Speaking about foreign forces interested in the region, the expert noted that the United States, France and even Russia approach this issue from a commercial point of view. They are trying to keep the Garabagh issue in Azerbaijan in a complicated situation. But all these are worthless attempts. Armenians do not understand that as they prolong these issues, both their government and the Armenian minority living in Garabagh suffer from it. Azerbaijan has a very clear, constructive activity that it demonstrates and will do at every step.

"After Azerbaijan prevents all possible means of Armenia, provocations will be gradually dissipate. Because Armenia's defeat was sealed and signed in 2020," Tofig Abbasov stressed.

Later, Tofig Abbasov spoke about ICRC, which is the only place of hope for both Armenian separatist regime in Garabagh and some foreign forces. He said that the intentions of organizations such as the ICRC have already been exposed and there is no way out for their new provocation plans.

"The committee itself took a very shameful position. They entered the region under the guise of humanitarian aid and began to take political steps. This is not an action according to their charter. Because their actions are considered unacceptable in the international framework. I should note that the organization violated all the rules with its last actions and endangered the peace process. The ICRC tarnished its international image by purposefully supporting separatist forces in Garabagh. And it is no coincidence that the ICRC leadership apologized during the meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov," T.Abbasov opined.

In general, the achieved results show once again that Azerbaijan, in addition to protecting its sovereignty, is also constantly aware of the ongoing processes in its territory. Azerbaijan is capable of taking its own steps at the right time, in the right direction, while monitoring every step taken against it.