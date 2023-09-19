Nomist: Participation Of Hungarianpanies In Rnstruction Of Garabagh, Deserves Appreciation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Releasing posts on his X account, the Hungarian historian and
politician, who currently serves as Secretary of State for Public
Diplomacy and Relations Zoltán Kovács shed light on the working
visit of the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbar that took
place on September 11, 2023. It is worth noting that within the
framework of the visit, Mikayil Jabbarov held meetings with state
officials including the PM of Hungary Viktor Orban, and Hungarian
FM Péter Szijjártó. Despite natural gas and gas supplies being the
main topics of the meetings, discussions over the expansion of
activities of Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan and the involvement
of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction and restoration works
in Azerbaijan's liberated territories caused interest.
In his post, Zoltán Kovács noted that at the meeting between the
Azerbaijani Economy Minister and the PM of Hungary Viktor Orban
“[the sides] also discussed successful Hungarian company expansions
in Azerbaijan and potential future Hungarian investments. In
relation to the reconstruction of Garabagh, an Azerbaijani town has
been designated for potential reconstruction by Hungarian
companies.”
In his next post over the meeting between Mikayil Jabbarov and
Péter Szijjártó, he gave more detailed information.“Hungary will
participate in the reconstruction of the Garabagh region starting
next year, with a consortium of major Hungarian construction
companies involved in rebuilding Soltanli. The Azerbaijani
government has approved the plans, and some contracts have already
been signed,” Zoltán Kovács wrote.
Relating to the issue, Azernews asked the
opinion of Economist Eldaniz Amirov. The expert noted that Hungary
has invested nearly $400m in Azerbaijan. This investment covers
varifields from the non-oil sector to the oil sector. He added
that one of the sectors which draws the attention of Hungarian
companies in Azerbaijan is agriculture. As is known, agriculture is
one of the main priority areas in the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan.
This area requires a lot of investment and has a lot of
potential.
“As for works in Garabagh, it should be noted that all
reconstruction and restoration works in the liberated territories
are carried out at Azerbaijan's own expense. Of course, there are
exceptions. For example, the bp company is building a 240-megawatt
Shafaq Solar Power Plant in the Jabrayil district. The Azerbaijani
Government and the company has reached an agreement but, concrete
investment has not yet been made here. It is being worked on. In
addition, the Uzbek government built a school in the Fuzuli
district. In other cases, the companies located in the liberated
territories participate as contractors in large-scale projects
implemented by the government of Azerbaijan. However, the activity
of these companies here, including the participation of Hungarian
companies in the reconstruction of the Soltanli village, deserves
appreciation. Because the more companies from different countries
operate in the liberated territories, the more experience and
know-how they can share with Azerbaijan, and the more strategic
partners we can get,” E. Amirov noted.
He emphasized that variperspectives of cooperation are
discussed in the international meetings held at a high level. He
added that progress is being made in many aspects, from the
possibilities of Hungarian investment in the financial sector to
the oil sector, including activities in the free economic zone.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.