Slipping Off Garabagh, Pariah State Centralises In Yerevan

Abbas Ganbay
The illegitimate separatist regime continues to receive guests,
after the unprecedented election of a "president" in the
unrecognized state of "artsakh" (Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic
region). They resist and want to remain on the territory of
Azerbaijan as a "pariah state". But it is interesting that in their
imaginary "state" they can organize neither an "official meeting"
nor a "ceremony" to their own pleasure. Even the so-called official
of the so-called regime receives some kind of official guests in
Yerevan.
On the other hand, their patrons, whether Armenia or the Western
forces always invent new scenarios to prevent peace in the region;
and when their plans fail, they either pull their useless army or
EU mission group whenever and whichever is necessary, to the border
and they still shout to the world with the same tumult as
usual.
According to political analyst Farhad Mammadov, who gave a
commentary for AZERNEWS , it is not the first time
Armenians to create such imaginary, unreal structures, where they
call Western Armenia.
"The territory that they consider to be Western Armenia is the
territory of Turkiye, so it is not the first time for Armenian
society to create such imaginary, not real structures, to finance
them, to speak at variplatforms. For Azerbaijan, the most
important thing is not public initiative, but Armenia's state
policy," he said
Despite the fact that the majority of countries and the Prime
Minister of Armenia himself have repeatedly recognized the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, his words at this stage remain
only on a piece of paper and in the headlines, while in reality
provocations from armed formations deployed to the borders with
Azerbaijan continue. According to the expert, how long the
unrecognized regime will be able to hold on to the territory of the
Republic of Azerbaijan while continuing its aggressive tactics of
fighting depends on Armenia.
"Today we see that the state budget finances the military
dictatorship in Garabagh, the remnants of the armed forces of
Armenia are deployed, and at the state level pursues an aggressive
policy towards Azerbaijan, in the context of the Lachin road, in
the context of the international format of dialogue between Baku
and the Armenians of Garabagh. That is, it tries to interfere in
the internal affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic. In this context,
the activity of the RA can be characterized as an aggressive
activity," the expert emphasised.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has the right to send its
forces to its sovereign territory in any direction for the purpose
of exercises, as well as to ensure the security of its borders, and
interference in these steps is unacceptable.
Pashinyan's strategy, according to the analyst, is to ensure the
security of Armenia's territory and deliberately leave the issue of
Garabagh Armenians in limbo, which will later give time to build up
forces to counter Azerbaijan for the patrons and actors of
Armenians at the world level.
"Azerbaijan demonstrates by its actions both at the diplomatic
level and on the ground that this will not happen, and the
sovereignty of Azerbaijan will be extended to the territory of the
temporary stay of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh.
What Azerbaijan will come out with as a result, with or without a
peace treaty, is Armenia's choice," the expert opined.
To ensure peace and stability in Garabagh, Armenians have taken
many steps to aggravate the conflict, even using dogs as kamikazes
against Azerbaijan's army positions. This is not the first time
Armenians have allowed themselves and their society to be kept
under psychological pressure, as a result of which they have not
accepted help from Azerbaijan, where a convoy of 40 tonnes of food
is still waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
The Armenian side constantly commits military-political
provocations, acts against the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, contradicting its undertaken commitments,
and conducts a slandercampaign against Azerbaijan with
unfounded claims.
Armenia's "toy" staprovides power centers with an
opportunity to manipulate regional processes with reference to
Armenia's weakness, which needs to be patronized and supported.
This weakness is most vividly demonstrated by Armenia's inability
to take decisive steps to put the conflict on the rails of lasting,
long-term peace.