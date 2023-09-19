Peace Treaty Is T Aroundrner

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
While Pashinyan is stalling time, on the one hand, to sign a
peace treaty, on the other hand, to create panic about the next new
conflict with Azerbaijan, subtly hinting at it at the beginning of
the interview for foreign media that the Prime Minister gave on 13
September, to please his patrons.
In Khankendi people spontaneously are preparing for the
reunification of the town with their native Azerbaijan, and this
can be traced by the publications of the Armenian press, which
during the week repeatedly wrote articles as followed "by the
decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", The
Interior Ministry of "artsakh" asks the citizens not to rally and
not to provoke the situation, in case of 9 September about the
illegal "presidential elections" for the unrecognized state. Other
"decrees" attributed to the issuance of bread vouchers near schools
from the "Housing Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the
"administrative building of the Ministry of Social Development and
Migration of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
It seems that either journalistic ethics in Yerevan gives a
misfire, or these publications contribute to the psychological
preparation of the Armenian society for the return of Khankendi to
native Azerbaijan. According to the program, the Armenian Prime
Minister accuses Azerbaijan and then finds an illusion of an
imaginary solution, that the patrons of Armenians in the person of
"EU civil mission" in Armenia allegedly are watching on the border
and can ensure a peace in the so-called artsakh, where again
Azerbaijan is to blame for being on its lands and peacefully wants
to convince Armenians to withdraw their troops as agreed.
Trust in Armenians is on the red line, especially in the
so-called politicians of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh, and even after so many casualties clashes, and tricks
inflicted by Armenians, Azerbaijan still offers peace and
prosperity to the Armenian minority in Garabagh.
The cunning mind and poisontongue of the former journalist
(Pashinyan) slyly said that an escalation scenario cannot be ruled
out, and their option is to return the "withdrawn troops" to their
permanent location. Armenia has not withdrawn its troops as agreed
under the treaty.
The Armenian propaganda policy regarding trade routes on the
sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and allegedly blocking them is
false. An unrecognized regime in an unrecognized state pushing its
society into the abyss of evil and dishonor, and not accepting food
and medical aid from Azerbaijan is evidence that there are forces
in Armenia and beyond its borders that wish to exert pressure on
Azerbaijan by leading Armenian society down a false path.
The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly offered to supply
Armenians in Garabagh with food, and medicine, via roads that
provide closer and faster access than Lachin. The land routes
proposed by Azerbaijan have been recognized as viable and usable by
the European Union, the US, and the International Committee of the
Red Cross.
Many call, speak and make beautiful speeches, but in reality, we
see the concentration of several forces on Armenia's border with
Azerbaijan. Armenia's exercises with the United States have
aggravated relations between Russia and Armenia, as Russia is at
war with Ukraine, geopolitical players are taking advantage of the
moment to take under their wing the puppet state, in order to
pursue their policy in their personal interests, waving aside the
Armenians of Garabagh.
As the Armenian Prime Minister said, the countries of the
conflict recognize each other's territorial integrity, and when
asked by the journalist what he wanted to clarify in the minister's
braided answers, whether his recognition of Garabagh within the
Republic of Azerbaijan is conditioned by the signing of the peace
treaty, or whether the Prime Minister recognizes it even before the
signing of the peace treaty, Pashinyan replied "when after this
agreement I gave a press conference in Yerevan, and the journalist
asked whether the 86,600 square kilometers of Azerbaijan also
include ((Nagorno-Karabakh)), I said yes, that includes
"Nagorno-Karabakh" to be more precise, Azerbaijan's Garabagh
economic region.