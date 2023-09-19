Paradoxical Approach Of Yerevan: Harutyunyan Is Summoned Tourt

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The former so-called "president" of the so-called
Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Haratyunyan, was summoned to the
investigation commission of Yerevan. The reason is related to
explaining the reasons for losing the war during the 44-day
Patriotic War. The interesting point is whether Armenia is calling
to learn about the crimes committed against Azerbaijan, or whether
it wants to thrash him for not being able to fulfill the "mission"
committed him by pro-Armenian forces.
It should be noted that during the 1st and 2nd Garabagh wars,
Armenians living in the region committed many crimes with the
support of foreign forces. For example, murderers like Vagif
Khachaturyan, who was recently detained by state border guards of
Lachin while trying to go from Garabagh to Armenia, participated in
the murder of hundreds of Azerbaijani Turks in the 90s. Arayik
Haratyunyan, who is considered his predecessor, was involved in the
Second Garabagh War. Even Arayik himself, in addition to noting
such an official record, all facts and documents confirm that the
Barda tragedy and the terrorist acts committed against civilians in
Ganja were carried out by his order.
At present, his summoning to the investigation raises 2
paradoxical questions. Armenia wants to prove to the world
community that it should really answer for the crimes committed
against Azerbaijan, or will he be punished for the defeat in the
Second Garabagh War?
Regarding the matter, Azernews deputy
editor-in-chief, political analyst Elnur Enveroglu said in his
comment that the summoning of Arayik is purely a political matter.
According to him, Armenia is looking for someone to blame for the
shameful defeat.
"Two main issues should be noted here: firstly, the Pashinyan
government is trying to show itself as objective in the Armenian
society by calling the former separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan
and the former "defense minister" of the so-called regime Jalal
Harutyunyan to court. Because it is no secret that during the
Patriotic War, all the attack plans of the separatists against
Azerbaijan were prepared in Yerevan. Their interrogation in court
aims to investigate the causes of the war, which ended in failure
for Armenia. The second issue is the possibility that Pashinyan is
trying to find an object to blame for the failure of the war.
If we look at the recent processes, we can say that the
separatist ministers of the so-called regime have already started
to center in Yerevan. For example, the so-called minister of
foreign affairs of the so-called "artsakh" Sergey Ghazaryan
received a foreign "guest" in Yerevan the other day. This means
that the separatists are already retreating, and chaos is
inevitable within a regime that functions as a phantom state.
The political analyst noted that the separatists will not be
able to rule the pseudo-power from Yerevan for long. Because: "I
should also mention one issue that Pashinyan will not want to see
the separatist leaders in Yerevan after some time. Because their
virtual management system, which is concentrated in Yerevan, may
one day become a potential threat to the Pashinyan administration.
The fact is that Pashinyan has already started to eliminate the
separatist remnants, holding the reasons for the failure of the war
in his hands," he added.
Elnur Envaroglu also added that there were political conflicts
between Arayik Harutyunyan and Pashinyan from the beginning.
"The war overshadowed political tensions inside Armenia. Until
then, Arayik Harutyunyan's eyes were always on the top, that is, on
the leadership seat in Yerevan. Pashinyan saw Arayik as his rival
from the beginning. Also, Arayik's resignation shows that the game
is over for him," Enveroglu noted.