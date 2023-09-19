Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:14 GMT

Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Iness Trip Toa


9/19/2023 3:35:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for New York, USA, to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

Recall that, during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's speech at the plenary session of the General Assembly, participation in the events held within the session, as well as bilateral meetings with the officials of foreign states are planned.

MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search