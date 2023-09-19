Azerbaijan Allocates Funds Fornstruction Of Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama Road - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 11 million manat ($6.4 million) has been allocated for the
construction of the road Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama - state border with
the Russian Federation.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
